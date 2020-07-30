Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 81,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

