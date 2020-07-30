Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 3.6%

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.73, 13,610 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.95.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.