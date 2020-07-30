Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/30/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

7/24/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

7/24/2020 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2020 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

7/13/2020 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.50.

7/6/2020 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

MAG stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver Corp alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 91,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.