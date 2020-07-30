Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

CLB stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $4,181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

