Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

  • 7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/20/2020 – Daimler was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Daimler was given a new €25.00 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/1/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/30/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 6/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 6/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/18/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/12/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €39.90 ($44.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver
Core Laboratories to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Core Laboratories to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options
FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S Reduced by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S Reduced by Analyst
Tenable Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Tenable Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report