Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (ETR: DAI):

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €47.00 ($52.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Daimler was given a new €39.00 ($43.82) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €36.00 ($40.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €40.00 ($44.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Daimler was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Daimler was given a new €25.00 ($28.09) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Daimler was given a new €41.00 ($46.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($42.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($50.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Daimler was given a new €46.00 ($51.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Daimler was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Daimler was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €39.90 ($44.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.