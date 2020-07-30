Traders Buy Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options (NYSE:DDS)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,078 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,451% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.86 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

