FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reduced by Analyst

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.05. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.50.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

