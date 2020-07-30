FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. VTB Capital upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.05. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.50.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MAG Silver
Core Laboratories to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Core Laboratories to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options
Traders Buy Large Volume of Dillard’s Put Options
FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S Reduced by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S Reduced by Analyst
Tenable Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Tenable Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report