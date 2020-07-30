Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 107706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.21%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,900,094 shares of company stock worth $57,438,622 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Tenable by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

