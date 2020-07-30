Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Premium Brands Holdings Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$71.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

PBH stock opened at C$93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.09. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$102.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$832.50 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.33 per share, with a total value of C$29,266.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,937,412.28.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

