Empire (EMP.A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00.

6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$40.00.

6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

