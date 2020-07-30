Empire (EMP.A) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Empire (TSE: EMP.A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
- 7/23/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00.
- 6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$40.00.
- 6/19/2020 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93. Empire Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$37.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.
