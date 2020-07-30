Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 991 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 33.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,588,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 411,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.54. Canon has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Canon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.