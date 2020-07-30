A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 11554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,154. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $652.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 0.80.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

