OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $25.50 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $28.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OneMain shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 29,094 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneMain by 15,961.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

