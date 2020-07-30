Ecolab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,335 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,525% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $194.83 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

