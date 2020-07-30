Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 132.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.