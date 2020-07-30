Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Virtus Investment Partners Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $138.81 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $143.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 9.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

