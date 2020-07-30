Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pentair by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

