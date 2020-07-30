Head to Head Review: Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) vs. UMB Financial (NYSE:UMBF)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and UMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial $1.29 billion 1.86 $243.60 million $4.99 9.99

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A UMB Financial 14.24% 7.17% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valley National Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25 UMB Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Valley National Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

