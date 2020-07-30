Artis REIT (AX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Artis REIT to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$118.54 million during the quarter.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Artis REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.