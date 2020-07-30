Novanta (NOVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Novanta has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,332.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $1,003,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,014 shares of company stock worth $3,105,080. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

