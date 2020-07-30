Cabot (CBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBT stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

