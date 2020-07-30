BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Earnings History for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Box Ships and Ship Finance International Head to Head Comparison
Box Ships and Ship Finance International Head to Head Comparison
Head to Head Review: Valley National Bancorp vs. UMB Financial
Head to Head Review: Valley National Bancorp vs. UMB Financial
Artis REIT Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Artis REIT Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Novanta Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Novanta Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BlackRock TCP Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
BlackRock TCP Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report