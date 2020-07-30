BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of TCPC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.