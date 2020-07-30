Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSI opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

