Kingstone Companies (KINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KINS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

