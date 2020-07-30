Re/Max (RMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Re/Max to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Re/Max to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $612.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMAX. Compass Point upgraded Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair lowered Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

