4Licensing (FOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect 4Licensing to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. 4Licensing has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 4Licensing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

