Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion.

WCN stock opened at C$135.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.55. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$100.55 and a 52 week high of C$140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Worthing F. Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.16, for a total transaction of C$2,324,853.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at C$14,625,783.91.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

