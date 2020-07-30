Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WCN opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

