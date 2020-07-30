istar (STAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

istar (NYSE:STAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect istar to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. On average, analysts expect istar to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of istar stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. istar has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

