22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $0.81 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
