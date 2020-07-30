22nd Century Group (XXII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $0.81 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Nora B. Sullivan bought 101,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,046.75.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Earnings History for 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Box Ships and Ship Finance International Head to Head Comparison
Box Ships and Ship Finance International Head to Head Comparison
Head to Head Review: Valley National Bancorp vs. UMB Financial
Head to Head Review: Valley National Bancorp vs. UMB Financial
Artis REIT Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Artis REIT Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Novanta Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Novanta Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Cabot Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BlackRock TCP Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
BlackRock TCP Capital Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report