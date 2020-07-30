Perspecta (PRSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Perspecta has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-2.03 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.90-2.03 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Perspecta stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRSP. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

