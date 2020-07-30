AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. AmeriCold Realty Trust has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 1.22-1.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.22 to $1.30 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 4.07%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COLD opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.14. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Earnings History for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

