Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.94 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.01. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

