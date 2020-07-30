ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIAC opened at $25.29 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

