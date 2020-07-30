SVMK (SVMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SVMK has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SVMK opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $39,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 414,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,808 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

