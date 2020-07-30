Cascades (CAS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cascades (TSE:CAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cascades to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$408,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,142,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Dominic Doré sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$73,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$256,228. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,623 shares of company stock worth $22,721 and sold 367,624 shares worth $5,096,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.