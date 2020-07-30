Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPD stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

