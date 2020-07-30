Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

SID stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

