Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Obseva by 189.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Analyst Recommendations for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Obseva SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Obseva SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
QuinStreet Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
QuinStreet Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
R1 RCM Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
R1 RCM Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Farmer Bros Co Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Farmer Bros Co Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report