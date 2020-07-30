Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Obseva by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Obseva by 189.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Research analysts predict that Obseva will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

