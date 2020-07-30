QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $595.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $124,134.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $212,929.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in QuinStreet by 15.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 60.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 35.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QuinStreet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

