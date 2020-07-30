R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

