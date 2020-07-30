Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMCC. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

