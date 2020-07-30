Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Farmer Bros has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

