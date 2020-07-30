Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $38.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

