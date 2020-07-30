Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

