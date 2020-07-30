FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 102.11 ($1.26).

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective (down from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,920 ($15,899.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,483 shares of company stock worth $1,321,946.

LON FGP opened at GBX 33.12 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.87.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.