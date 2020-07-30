Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sasol by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

