Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $33,195,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

