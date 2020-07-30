Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 66.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth $2,101,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

