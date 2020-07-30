Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.56.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Remark will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

